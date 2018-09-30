Yamamoto scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, in Saturday's 4-3 preseason win over the Flames.

The 20-year-old failed to score a goal in nine games for the Oilers in his first taste of the NHL last season, but Yamamoto has been almost unstoppable through the exhibition schedule, scoring his fifth and sixth goals of the preseason in this one. He's gone from a bubble player to someone potentially in line for a top-six role to open the year as a result, but his ultimate fantasy ceiling will depend heavily on if he can get any ice time alongside Connor McDavid.