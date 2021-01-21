Yamamoto recorded a goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Yamamoto actually had very little to do with the goal -- a botched clearing attempt by the Leafs deflected into their own net, and he was the last Oiler to touch the puck. They all count the same, and Yamamoto now has two goals and two helpers through five appearances. The 22-year-old winger is contributing well across the board, as he's added nine blocks, seven hits, eight shots on net and a plus-4 rating.