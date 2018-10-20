Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Moves to top line with McDavid
Yamamoto will be on the top line for Saturday night's home game against the Predators.
Yamamato has earned the right to play with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the first line. Considering McDavid and Nuge have 18 points between them over five games, it's a complete dream of an assignment for the rookie, who potted his first career goal against the Bruins on Thursday. You're going to see DFS players rushing to get Yamamoto into lineups as a low-priced flier.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Pots first NHL goal Thursday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Lights lamp twice in preseason win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Two goals in loss•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Earns weekly honor•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Continues offensive surge•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Returning to junior•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.