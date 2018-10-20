Yamamoto will be on the top line for Saturday night's home game against the Predators.

Yamamato has earned the right to play with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the first line. Considering McDavid and Nuge have 18 points between them over five games, it's a complete dream of an assignment for the rookie, who potted his first career goal against the Bruins on Thursday. You're going to see DFS players rushing to get Yamamoto into lineups as a low-priced flier.