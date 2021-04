Yamamoto recorded an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Yamamoto was involved in a strong team passing play, and he set up Dominik Kahun for the second-period tally. The 22-year-old Yamamoto has faltered on offense a bit with just six points in his last 13 outings. For the season, the winger has 17 points, 50 shots on net, 44 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 36 outings.