Yamamoto posted an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Yamamoto intercepted the puck and passed to Connor McDavid, who put up another highlight-reel tally. Since the holiday break, Yamamoto has been a bit more consistent on offense with two goals, three assists and 11 shots on net over eight contests. The winger is up to 12 points, 40 shots, 43 hits and a plus-7 rating through 31 appearances this season. He seems to be holding his own on the top line, though his fantasy value is likely limited to deeper formats.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Tallies in Monday's loss•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Nets shorthanded tally•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Hands out assist in win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Earns helper on milestone marker•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Scores second goal•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Gets first goal of 2022-23•