Yamamoto posted an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Yamamoto intercepted the puck and passed to Connor McDavid, who put up another highlight-reel tally. Since the holiday break, Yamamoto has been a bit more consistent on offense with two goals, three assists and 11 shots on net over eight contests. The winger is up to 12 points, 40 shots, 43 hits and a plus-7 rating through 31 appearances this season. He seems to be holding his own on the top line, though his fantasy value is likely limited to deeper formats.