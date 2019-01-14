Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Nearing return
Yamamoto (upper body) will not play Monday but could be activated as soon as Tuesday.
Yamamoto remains on injured reserve, slowed by an upper-body injury that's caused him to miss seven consecutive contests. The youngster has only dressed twice since Nov. 1, so even when healthy, Yamamoto doesn't warrant fantasy consideration at this stage of his career. His next chance to play comes Wednesday versus the Canucks.
