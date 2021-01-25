Yamamoto scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Yamamoto's point streak is at three games after his game-tying goal at 16:55 of the third period. For the season, the 22-year-old winger has three scores, three helpers, a plus-5 rating and 13 shots on net through seven appearances. Fantasy managers who invested a mid-round pick on Yamamoto should be happy with the results so far.