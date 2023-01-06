Yamamoto scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Yamamoto extended Edmonton's lead to 2-0 in the first period, beating a defender with a toe drag before firing a shot past Ilya Sorokin. It's just the third goal of the season for Yamamoto and his first since Dec. 15. The 24-year-old winger has struggled in an injury-plagued season, but his production could increase if he continues to play on the Oilers' top line alongside Connor McDavid.