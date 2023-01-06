Yamamoto scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Yamamoto extended Edmonton's lead to 2-0 in the first period, beating a defender with a toe drag before firing a shot past Ilya Sorokin. It's just the third goal of the season for Yamamoto and his first since Dec. 15. The 24-year-old winger has struggled in an injury-plagued season, but his production could increase if he continues to play on the Oilers' top line alongside Connor McDavid.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Hands out assist in win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Earns helper on milestone marker•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Scores second goal•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Gets first goal of 2022-23•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Returns to Oilers' lineup•