Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: No rust after break
Yamamoto scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.
Yamamoto got the Oilers on the board with his tally at 5:48 of the second period. The 21-year-old has an impressive seven points, 24 hits and a plus-6 rating in nine games. With a consistent role on the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl, Yamamoto is a good value pick for DFS.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.