Yamamoto scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Yamamoto got the Oilers on the board with his tally at 5:48 of the second period. The 21-year-old has an impressive seven points, 24 hits and a plus-6 rating in nine games. With a consistent role on the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl, Yamamoto is a good value pick for DFS.