Yamamoto (upper body) did not participate in Saturday's morning skate and is unlikely to play versus the Jets, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Yamamoto will miss a second straight game with the injury. The 22-year-old winger has 16 points in 32 games this season. With Yamamoto out, expect Josh Archibald to fill in on the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl.