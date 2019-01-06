Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Not in lineup Saturday
Yamamoto (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Kings.
Yamamoto will miss Saturday's contest against Los Angeles. The 20-year-old has just a goal and assist in 13 games this season.
