Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Not ready for games yet
Yamamoto (wrist) is not ready for game action yet, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Yamamoto has participated in practices at camp, but hasn't appeared in any preseason contests. It's unknown if the winger will appear in a preseason game, but either way, he's likely to start the year with AHL Bakersfield. He recorded 10 goals and 18 points in 27 games with Bakersfield last season. The first-round (22nd overall) pick from 2017 could be a player to target for fantasy owners in dynasty formats.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.