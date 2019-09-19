Yamamoto (wrist) is not ready for game action yet, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Yamamoto has participated in practices at camp, but hasn't appeared in any preseason contests. It's unknown if the winger will appear in a preseason game, but either way, he's likely to start the year with AHL Bakersfield. He recorded 10 goals and 18 points in 27 games with Bakersfield last season. The first-round (22nd overall) pick from 2017 could be a player to target for fantasy owners in dynasty formats.