Yamamoto (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Jets, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Yamamoto has been excellent since rising to the NHL level, racking up 21 points and a plus-14 rating over 21 games. The 21-year-old winger was initially ruled a game-time decision, so he shouldn't be out of the lineup much longer. He'll have a top-nine role waiting for him once he's ready, and Monday's matchup versus Nashville is his next opportunity to do so.