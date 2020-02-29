Play

Yamamoto (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Jets, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Yamamoto has been excellent since rising to the NHL level, racking up 21 points and a plus-14 rating over 21 games. The 21-year-old winger was initially ruled a game-time decision, so he shouldn't be out of the lineup much longer. He'll have a top-nine role waiting for him once he's ready, and Monday's matchup versus Nashville is his next opportunity to do so.

