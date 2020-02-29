Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Not ready yet
Yamamoto (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Jets, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Yamamoto has been excellent since rising to the NHL level, racking up 21 points and a plus-14 rating over 21 games. The 21-year-old winger was initially ruled a game-time decision, so he shouldn't be out of the lineup much longer. He'll have a top-nine role waiting for him once he's ready, and Monday's matchup versus Nashville is his next opportunity to do so.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.