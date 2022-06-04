Yamamoto (upper body) is unlikely to play in Game 3 against the Avalanche, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.
Yamamoto wasn't on the ice for the Oilers' morning skate after suffering an upper-body injury in Game 2. The 23-year-old winger has two goals and five assists in 14 postseason contests. Devin Shore would likely slot into the lineup in Yamamoto's absence with Zack Kassian moving into a top-six role.
