Yamamoto (upper body) is unlikely to play in Game 3 against the Avalanche, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Yamamoto wasn't on the ice for the Oilers' morning skate after suffering an upper-body injury in Game 2. The 23-year-old winger has two goals and five assists in 14 postseason contests. Devin Shore would likely slot into the lineup in Yamamoto's absence with Zack Kassian moving into a top-six role.