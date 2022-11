Yamamoto produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Yamamoto helped out on an Evander Kane goal at 7:25 of the first period, which put the Oilers ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old Yamamoto has just three assists so far this season, but two of them have come in the last three games. The winger has added 11 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating while holding onto a top-six role as a strong checking presence.