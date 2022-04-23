Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

The two-point effort ended an eight-game drought for the 23-year-old winger. He helped out on the second goal of Evander Kane's hat trick before adding an insurance tally in the third period. Yamamoto has been moderately effective this season with 19 goals, 37 points, 107 shots on net, 110 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 77 contests in a top-six role.