Yamamoto scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, logged two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Yamamoto carried over his momentum from the regular season in a positive individual effort. Both of his points came on the power play, as the Oilers were able to control the special-teams battle despite the loss. The winger had just one point in eight playoff games across the last two postseasons, but it appears he's set for a larger role this time around.