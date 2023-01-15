Yamamoto (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Yamamoto's absence will stretch to a second game, and there's no clear timeline available for his return. The Oilers are expected to again utilize seven defensemen, with Vincent Desharnais staying in the lineup while Ryan McLeod and Derek Ryan figure to get more playing time. Edmonton's next game is Tuesday versus the Kraken.