Yamamoto (undisclosed) will not suit up for Friday's preseason tilt with Seattle, per the NHL's media site.

It's unclear exactly what Yamamoto is dealing with and there's currently no timeline for when he'll be ready to return. Friday is the Oilers' final preseason game before they begin the regular season Oct. 12. The 24-year-old set career highs in goals (20), points (41) and shots (114) last season.