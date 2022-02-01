Yamamoto added an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators on Monday.

Yamamoto helped Connor McDavid score his game-tying goal in the first period to bring the game to 1-1. The 23-year-old left winger has been much more productive over the last month and a half, with 10 points over his last 13 games. For context, Yamamoto had six points in 28 games prior this season.