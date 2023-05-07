Yamamoto notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Yamamoto set up Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the contest at 16:17 of the first period. The Oilers have opted for 11-forward lineups recently, with Yamamoto cycling in as the team rotates centers, though he's been mostly in a bottom-six assignment. The 24-year-old has three points, nine shots on net, 15 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through eight appearances.