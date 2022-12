Yamamoto logged a pair of assists in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over Arizona.

Yamamoto assisted on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tally in the second period before setting up Brett Kulak later in the frame. It's the first multi-point game of the season for the 24-year-old winger, who returned Monday from an 11-game absence. Yamamoto has been held without a goal through 15 games this year while logging five assists.