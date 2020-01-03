Yamamoto recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Yamamoto has been afforded a second-line role since joining the big club on Dec. 29. He's responded with a goal, an assist and seven hits through his first two games this year. As long as the 21-year-old stays in the top six, he could be worth a look in deeper formats.