Yamamoto scored a goal and dished two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.

Yamamoto has been outstanding with six points in eight games since his call-up from AHL Bakersfield. The 21-year-old has added 10 shots on goal and 23 hits. He's proven himself worthy of the second-line role coach Dave Tippett gave him. He's skating with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl -- fantasy owners shouldn't ignore that productive deployment.