Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Points in three straight games
Yamamoto registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
He's picked up eight points in 10 games since his call-up. The 21-year-old also has a plus-9 rating and 25 hits so far. Yamamoto has found instant chemistry with the league's points leader, Leon Draisaitl, and that gives the former some sneaky fantasy value. He won't be Edmonton's secret weapon for long -- get on board while he's hot.
