Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Pots first NHL goal Thursday
Yamamoto scored his first NHL goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston.
Yamamoto's second-period tally was just the second Oilers goal this season that didn't feature Connor McDavid. The 2017 first-rounder was expected to be a key source of secondary scoring after a strong preseason, but Yamamoto had been scoreless through his team's first four games before this unforgettable night.
