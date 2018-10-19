Yamamoto scored his first NHL goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

Yamamoto's second-period tally was just the second Oilers goal this season that didn't feature Connor McDavid. The 2017 first-rounder was expected to be a key source of secondary scoring after a strong preseason, but Yamamoto had been scoreless through his team's first four games before this unforgettable night.

