Yamamoto scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Yamamoto's second-period tally made it 4-1 for the Oilers. He's scored twice over seven contests since returning from an undisclosed injury, and his 13:25 of ice time Wednesday was his lowest total in that span. The 24-year-old winger has six goals, 14 points, 58 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-4 rating through 38 appearances. If the Oilers want to change things up before Friday's trade deadline, Yamamoto could be a player on the move if they can find a team to take on his $3.1 million cap hit.