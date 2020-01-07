Yamamoto scored a goal and dished two hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Yamamoto has succeeded in a second-line role since earning a call-up from AHL Bakersfield. He's at three points, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating through four games this season. He only had two points through 17 contests in 2018-19 -- it appears his time in the minors has worked to improve his play.