Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Pots second goal
Yamamoto scored a goal and dished two hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Yamamoto has succeeded in a second-line role since earning a call-up from AHL Bakersfield. He's at three points, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating through four games this season. He only had two points through 17 contests in 2018-19 -- it appears his time in the minors has worked to improve his play.
