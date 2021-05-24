Yamamoto recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 3.

Yamamoto was shuffled down to the fourth line as head coach Dave Tippett tried to spark his sputtering offense. The move worked, as the Oilers exploded for four goals, but they took a third straight loss to open the postseason. The 22-year-old winger had 21 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 52 regular-season outings, but he could struggle to produce offense if he remains in the bottom six.