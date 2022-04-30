Yamamoto notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

Yamamoto set up Brett Kulak's third-period tally, which got the Oilers on the board. The 23-year-old Yamamoto ended the season positively with two goals and four helpers in his last five contests. He's enjoyed career-best production with 20 tallies, 21 assists, 114 shots on net, 114 hits and a minus-1 rating in 81 games overall. The Washington native is expected to begin the playoffs in a second-line role.