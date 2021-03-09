Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Evgenii Dadonov put the Senators ahead in the first minute of the game, but Yamamoto's first period tally kept things from getting out of hand for the Oilers. The 22-year-old Yamamoto is up to seven goals and 14 points through 27 contests. He can score reasonably well, but he also adds a steady defensive presence on the wing, as Yamamoto has 30 blocked shots and 17 takeaways this year.