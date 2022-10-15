site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Ready for season debut
Yamamoto (undisclosed) will make his season debut Saturday versus the Flames.
Yamamoto is expected to skate on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane against Calgary. The 24-year-old winger racked up 20 goals and 41 points through 81 games last campaign.
