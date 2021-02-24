Yamamoto (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, per the NHL's official media site.
Yamamoto has shaken off the injury that forced him out of Saturday's win over the Flames. The 22-year-old will be back in action as he looks to build on the five goals and four assists he accrued through the first 20 games.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Departs after second period•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Breaks slump with goal•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Delivers assist in win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Tickles twine Sunday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Nets equalizer Sunday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Adds shorthanded assist•