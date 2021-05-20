Yamamoto (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against Winnipeg, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Yamamoto missed the team's final two games of the regular season, but as evidenced by this news, he won't miss playoff action. The 22-year-old was solid this season, racking up eight goals and 21 points across 52 games. Expect Yamamoto to handle his usual top-six role at forward and on the power play for Wednesday's game.