Yamamoto (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Toronto.
Yamamoto is expected to skate with Dominik Kahun and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the Oilers second line Saturday. He's picked up seven goals and 16 points in 32 games this campaign.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Slated to sit Monday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Dishes early helper•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Provides response in first period•