The Oilers promoted Yamamoto from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Yamamoto has played 12 games with the Oilers earlier this season and was likely recalled Friday as insurance in the event Drake Caggiula (illness) is unable to suit up. The 20-year-old -- who was selected 22nd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft -- has racked up eight points in 11 games at the AHL level and should figure into the team's long-term plans at some point in the not-too-distant future.