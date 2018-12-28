Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Recalled by Oilers
The Oilers promoted Yamamoto from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
Yamamoto has played 12 games with the Oilers earlier this season and was likely recalled Friday as insurance in the event Drake Caggiula (illness) is unable to suit up. The 20-year-old -- who was selected 22nd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft -- has racked up eight points in 11 games at the AHL level and should figure into the team's long-term plans at some point in the not-too-distant future.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Sent to AHL•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Moves to top line with McDavid•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Pots first NHL goal Thursday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Lights lamp twice in preseason win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Two goals in loss•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Earns weekly honor•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...