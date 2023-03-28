Yamamoto posted a shorthanded assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Yamamoto set up Darnell Nurse on the go-ahead goal at 18:11 of the first period. With five points over his last five outings, Yamamoto is enjoying one of his steadiest stretches of the season. The 24-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 22 points (two shorthanded), 82 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-9 rating through 50 appearances.