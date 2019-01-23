Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Relegated to AHL
Yamamoto was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday, Jonathan Willis The Athletic reports.
Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson announced the firing of GM Peter Chiarelli on Wednesday, with Yamamoto and Ryan Spooner being the first forwards to get demoted in the wake of the breaking news. Yamamoto has produced only two points in 17 games at hockey's highest level this season. Still, despite Yamamoto moving back to the AHL, we can't see Edmonton completely cutting its loses on the first-round (22nd overall) pick from 2017. After all, he's only in the first year of a three-year, entry-level contract with the club.
