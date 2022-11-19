Yamamoto (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Vegas.
Although Yamamoto will miss a fourth straight game Saturday, he's considered day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, suggesting he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. Check back for another update on his status ahead of Monday's matchup with New Jersey.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Hoping to play Saturday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Returns home for injury evaluation•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Notches assist Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Contributes helper•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Slides assist Saturday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Ready for season debut•