Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Returning to junior
Yamamoto was assigned to his junior team -- the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs -- on Monday.
A first-round pick in June, after playing nine games in the NHL, Yamamoto reached a critical juncture in his season. In order to avoid burning a year of his entry-level contract, the Oilers decided to return the winger to junior in order to continue his development. Yamamoto recorded three points -- all assists -- in his stint with Edmonton, but gained valuable top-six experience, playing alongside the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Milan Lucic.
