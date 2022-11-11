Yamamoto (undisclosed) returned to Edmonton to be evaluated for an injury suffered Tuesday versus the Lightning, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yamamoto won't play Saturday versus the Panthers, which suggests an update on his status may not be available until the Oilers finish their road trip. The winger took a knock Tuesday versus the Lightning and sat out Thursday's game against the Hurricanes. The details of Yamamoto's injury are unknown for now, but it's a big loss considering Evander Kane (wrist) was also injured versus Tampa Bay.