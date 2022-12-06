Yamamoto delivered three hits in 18:31 of ice time during Monday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Capitals.

Yamamoto, who missed the previous 11 games with an undisclosed injury, dressed Monday and opened on the fourth line with Dylan Holloway and Brad Malone, but later skated with Connor McDavid. "It's been a tough first start to the year," Yamamoto told EdmontonOilers.com. The 24-year-old right winger seeks his first NHL goal since scoring against the Sharks on April 28. During his final five appearances last season, Yamamoto collected two goals and four helpers.