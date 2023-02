Yamamoto scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Yamamoto's second-period tally ended up being the game-winner. It was his first point in four contests since he returned from an undisclosed injury that required a stint on long-term injured reserve. The winger is up to five goals, 13 points, 49 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances this season.