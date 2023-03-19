Yamamoto scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Yamamoto snapped his six-game point drought with the first-period tally. Prior to the slump, he had four goals and an assist over five contests. The 24-year-old winger is still struggling to perform consistently, with 18 points, 75 shots, 66 hits and a plus-5 rating through 46 appearances this season.