Yamamoto netted a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Yamamoto showed some defensive skill by stealing the puck in the neutral zone before a give-and-go exchange with Leon Draisaitl. Playing on Draisaitl's wing gives Yamamoto great scoring looks and a boost in fantasy value. The 22-year-old winger probably won't shoot 25 percent like he did last year, but he'll have plenty of opportunities to succeed as long as he's in the Oilers' top six.