Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Yamamoto's goal put the Oilers up 3-1 in the third period, but the lead didn't last. Both of his goals this season have come in the last week, and he has four points in six outings since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him 11 games. The winger has two goals, five helpers, 24 shots on net, 34 hits, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating through 19 appearances while frequently seeing middle-six minutes.