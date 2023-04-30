Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings.

Yamamoto set up Klim Kostin's go-ahead goal in the second period, then put the Oilers ahead for good late in the third. The pair of points accounted for Yamamoto's only scoring in the six-game series. He added eight shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating while moving around the lineup.