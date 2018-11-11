Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Sent to AHL
Yamamato was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.
Yamamoto worked on the top line with Connor McDavid while Ty Rattie nursed an abdomen injury, but he was more recently a healthy scratch. The 20-year-old's development will be helped more by playing consistent top-six minutes in the AHL.
