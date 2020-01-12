Yamamoto registered two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Yamamoto set up both of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' goals in the contest. That duo has worked well together, leading to Yamamoto having five points through six games this season. The 21-year-old winger has added 17 hits and a plus-5 rating. He makes for a good value option in DFS while seeing second-line minutes.