Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Serves up pair of helpers
Yamamoto registered two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Yamamoto set up both of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' goals in the contest. That duo has worked well together, leading to Yamamoto having five points through six games this season. The 21-year-old winger has added 17 hits and a plus-5 rating. He makes for a good value option in DFS while seeing second-line minutes.
