Yamamoto (undisclosed) is not expected to play against the Canucks on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Yamamoto is coming off a career year last season in which he set new personal bests in games played (81), goals (20) and assists (21). Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Yamamoto could challenge Jesse Puljujarvi for a spot on Connor McDavid's right wing.